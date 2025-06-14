News
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Middle East Airlines (MEA) has announced the suspension of all inbound flights to Beirut until further notice.
The airline also announced the cancellation of all outbound flights scheduled to depart from Beirut before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
As for flights scheduled to depart after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, passengers will be informed as further developments occur.
Lebanon News
MEA
Suspends
flights
Beirut
Next
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Previous
