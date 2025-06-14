MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 00:22
High views
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has announced the suspension of all inbound flights to Beirut until further notice.

The airline also announced the cancellation of all outbound flights scheduled to depart from Beirut before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

As for flights scheduled to depart after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, passengers will be informed as further developments occur.

Lebanon News

MEA

Suspends

flights

Beirut

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
LBCI Previous

