Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that its forces had destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon, in operations based on intelligence and surveillance.



In a statement posted on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, “Based on intelligence information and the monitoring of combat equipment and 'terrorist' infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon, our fighters set out to carry out special and focused operations aimed at destroying them and preventing Hezbollah’s repositioning in the area.”



He added, “As part of one of the operations carried out in Jabal Blat, forces from the 300th Brigade succeeded in locating a complex of weapons depots and rocket launch sites belonging to Hezbollah, which were destroyed.”



“In another operation, forces discovered combat equipment that had been hidden in a rugged area near Labbouneh, including a multi-barrel rocket launcher, a heavy machine gun, and dozens of explosive devices,” he said. “The forces seized and destroyed the military equipment and combat means found in that area.”



Adraee also stated that “an underground building used to store combat equipment was found in the area and was destroyed using engineering capabilities.”



He concluded, “The Israeli army continues its efforts to remove threats to the State of Israel and prevent Hezbollah’s attempts to establish a presence in the area, in line with the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon.”

#عاجل 🔸قوات جيش الدفاع تدمر بنى تحتية ارهابية خاصة بحزب الله في جنوب لبنان



🔸بناء على معلومات استخبارية ورصد وسائل قتالية وبنى تحتية إرهابية لحزب الله في عدة مناطق في جنوب لبنان توجه المقاتلون لتنفيذ عمليات خاصة ومركزة بهدف تدميرها ومنع إعادة تموضع حزب الله في المنطقة.



