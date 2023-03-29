Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm confirmed that the strike of Ogero employees is hasty, pointing out that he has no authority to increase the salaries of employees.  

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Corm warned that the fall of the telecommunications sector threatens the entire security, economic and social situation.  

In the presence of Ogero's director general, Imad Kreidieh, he stated that from his position as a minister responsible for this sector, his mission is to preserve it and ensure its continuity, given its importance for many industries and institutions.  

He continued, "we were surprised by the decision to announce an open strike by the Ogero Employees Union," explaining some essential points that if the employees had carefully considered, they would have immediately returned to work.  

Minister Corm stated that Ogero, like all bodies and institutions, suffers from the defect of not approving the 2023 budget. This is in addition to the expenses concerning diesel, oil, and maintenance carried out by the authority, and the cables, that cost in US dollars exclusively.  

The Telecommunications Minister affirmed that the injustice against Ogero will have more than dangerous effects at all levels, calling officials to assume their responsibilities towards the industry and make sure to implement the decisions that have been taken since the exchange rate of the US dollar has increased 80 times “between today's price and the last price set for Ogero services.” 

Minister Corm asked employees to resume working because "I demand your rights before the government that bears the responsibility for this decision, and I am aware and certain that your demands are more than just."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Telecommunication

Ogero

Strike

Employees

Salaries

Economic Crisis

LBCI Next
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Ogero announces open strike starting Friday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
10:39

Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

LBCI
World
07:24

US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction ​

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app