Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm confirmed that the strike of Ogero employees is hasty, pointing out that he has no authority to increase the salaries of employees.



In a press conference held on Wednesday, Corm warned that the fall of the telecommunications sector threatens the entire security, economic and social situation.



In the presence of Ogero's director general, Imad Kreidieh, he stated that from his position as a minister responsible for this sector, his mission is to preserve it and ensure its continuity, given its importance for many industries and institutions.



He continued, "we were surprised by the decision to announce an open strike by the Ogero Employees Union," explaining some essential points that if the employees had carefully considered, they would have immediately returned to work.



Minister Corm stated that Ogero, like all bodies and institutions, suffers from the defect of not approving the 2023 budget. This is in addition to the expenses concerning diesel, oil, and maintenance carried out by the authority, and the cables, that cost in US dollars exclusively.



The Telecommunications Minister affirmed that the injustice against Ogero will have more than dangerous effects at all levels, calling officials to assume their responsibilities towards the industry and make sure to implement the decisions that have been taken since the exchange rate of the US dollar has increased 80 times “between today's price and the last price set for Ogero services.”



Minister Corm asked employees to resume working because "I demand your rights before the government that bears the responsibility for this decision, and I am aware and certain that your demands are more than just."