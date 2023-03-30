Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-03-30 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

Information confirmed LBCI has affirmed that deputies of the European Parliament will submit a draft resolution next month related to the return of Syrian refugees to their country.   

The information pointed out that the Lebanese delegation in Brussels, Belgium, had been informed of this step, provided that it was in coordination with the European deputies who would carry it out.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Deputies

European Parliament

Resolution

Syrian Refugees

Lebanese Delegation

LBCI Next
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:58

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app