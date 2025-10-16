News
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
16-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
A photo of a passport belonging to Muhammad al-Ahmad, the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s director of the Arab Affairs Department, circulating on social media, represents a serious breach of security and ethical standards, as well as a violation of sensitive data by those entrusted with it.
The photo was taken on September 17, when al-Ahmad entered Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing as part of a Syrian delegation.
The delegation was received by representatives of the Syrian Embassy, accompanied by members of the Diplomatic Security Unit.
After completing entry procedures with the Lebanese General Security, the delegation continued to Beirut, with the same escort and procedures repeated on their return trip.
Social media accounts that published the photo questioned how such data could have been leaked, calling for accountability for those responsible. The incident drew condemnation from several Lebanese political figures and groups.
Lebanon’s General Security opened an investigation into the matter and has so far maintained that it was not responsible for leaking the passport image.
The investigation is ongoing to determine whether members of another security agency took and distributed the photo.
Which official entity leaked the photo matters less than completing the investigation, making its findings public, and taking disciplinary action against those responsible to reassure not only Syrians but anyone entering or leaving Lebanon.
The incident comes as relations between Beirut and Damascus continue to progress on multiple fronts.
