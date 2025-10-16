Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli forces carried out airstrikes targeting "underground Hezbollah infrastructure" in Lebanon.



Adraee said on X that the strikes hit sites used for storing weapons in both the Bekaa region and South Lebanon.



He claimed that Hezbollah continues efforts to rebuild its infrastructure across Lebanon, in what he described as a “blatant violation” of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.



Adraee stressed that the Israeli army will continue operations to eliminate any threats against the State of Israel.