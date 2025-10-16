News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
16-10-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
A powerful Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Bnaafoul in the Sidon district on Thursday, according to local reports.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Bnaafoul
South Lebanon
Sidon
Next
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Israel targets South Lebanon's Ali Taher area and Kaouthariyet El Saiyad
Lebanon News
11:32
Israel targets South Lebanon's Ali Taher area and Kaouthariyet El Saiyad
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Israel targets South Lebanon's Ali Taher area and Kaouthariyet El Saiyad
Lebanon News
11:32
Israel targets South Lebanon's Ali Taher area and Kaouthariyet El Saiyad
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
0
Lebanon News
09:35
IMF chief expresses hope for Lebanon agreement
Lebanon News
09:35
IMF chief expresses hope for Lebanon agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
6
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
7
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More