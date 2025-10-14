UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy

14-10-2025 | 09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
0min
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy

Lebanon’s Defense Minister Michel Menassa met with Admiral Edward Green, the British Ministry of Defense’s Senior Adviser for Middle East Affairs, and British Ambassador Hamish Cowell to discuss regional developments and their potential impact on Lebanon.

Talks focused on the army’s plan to keep weapons under state authority, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, and preparations for the end of UNIFIL’s land and maritime missions in 2026.

Admiral Green reaffirmed the UK’s continued support for the Lebanese army, particularly in building watchtowers and monitoring posts along the borders.

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
