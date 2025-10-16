Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Lebanon awaits definitive answers about the safety of Tannourine bottled water, confusion and conflicting statements continue to swirl among government ministries.



When asked when the final test results for water samples will be released, responses from officials ranged from "Monday, Thursday… or maybe Friday or Saturday"—a vague timeline that has left consumers uncertain about whether Tannourine water is safe to drink again.



The Public Health Ministry, the main authority on the matter, has not yet issued official final results. It said the matter is still under review and that results from several laboratories are expected by Saturday. Based on those findings, the ministry will issue a public statement and take appropriate action.



Meanwhile, Industry Minister Joe Issa El Khoury announced that laboratory analyses conducted on 30 samples of Tannourine water showed they were clean and free of any harmful substances.



Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani, who initially ordered the suspension of the company's operations while quoting the acting health minister, also confirmed that nine random samples from Tannourine were found to be safe.



In short, while the Health Ministry remains cautious, both the Industry and Agriculture Ministries have sought to reassure the public.



Yet consumers remain thirsty for a clear, unified answer: Is Tanourine water truly safe?



Beyond the results, questions are mounting about which standards were applied in the initial suspension decision, which laboratories each ministry relied on, and why coordination between ministries appears to be lacking.



Without clear communication, what began as a public health issue risks turning into a political controversy in a country where, once again, "everyone acts on their own."