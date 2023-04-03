News
Alternative Press Syndicate calls on Lebanese state to stop its attack on freedom of press
Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 07:58
The Alternative Press Syndicate in Lebanon organized a vigil on Monday in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut to protest the attack on the freedom of the press.
In a speech, the Alternative Press Syndicate called that this vigil was organized because the Lebanese state has recently increased its systematic campaign against freedom of expression and freedom of the press, stating that the Syndicate has been concerned with protecting people's rights.
The Syndicate added that "we saw a security apparatus, whose head is wanted for investigation in the August 4 explosion blocking the way of a colleague on the "Megaphone" platform, Jean Kassir, with a judicial signal that violates the law issued by a public prosecutor who is also wanted for investigation. Why this violation? Because of a post about the head of this security apparatus and the public prosecutor himself evading investigation."
The speech also stated that a party that participated in the Lebanese war was suing a media organization because of an investigation into one of the environmental crimes committed during the war, which is not covered by the general amnesty law issued by militia leaders for their crimes after the war, stating how the Public Prosecution Office turned this summons into an office whose tasks should be limited to technical support for detecting and prosecuting electronic crimes and not for investigating journalists on the background of their statements and writings.
The Alternative Press Syndicate added in the speech that the Lebanese regime, which is collapsing, is trying to intimidate the press, exposing its violations of freedom of expression, and corruption.
The Syndicate highlighted that Monday's vigil aims at reminding the judiciary that it is an independent authority whose duty is to protect the public and people's rights, adding that some judges should mobilize the judicial police to arrest criminals and not suppress freedoms.
It also drew the attention of local and international human rights bodies, organizations, and donors to the Lebanese state, whose principles include the protection of human rights, to the extent of violations committed by the authorities entrusted with the application of the law in Lebanon, in addition to their exposure to the freedom of journalistic work.
Since the Lebanese Press Editors' Syndicate, which is supposed to be the safety net to protect journalists and defend freedoms, is absent, "we call on colleagues in the media to stand together against any repression campaign to terrorize free voice and silence the media."
During the vigil, the Alternative Press Syndicate stated that the next meeting would be on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in front of the Cybercrime Bureau, to confront them to confirm that all attempts to overthrow the immunity of the press enshrined in the law by only appearing before the court specialized in journalistic work are rejected.
