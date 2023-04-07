Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

Early Friday morning, the Israeli Army carried out strikes on targets in southern Lebanon, "including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas." The Israeli Army has stated that it will not allow Hamas to operate within Lebanon and holds the state responsible for any directed fire emanating from its territory.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli military bombed a Hamas office and locations of Palestinian militants in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tyre. Sources close to Hezbollah confirmed that three missiles were launched by Israeli warplanes in open areas in the vicinity of the Klayleh and Rashidieh camp before leaving Lebanese airspace.

In a statement issued after the Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that both sides "do not want war" and called for de-escalation. The international force, which is deployed in southern Lebanon to separate Israel and Lebanon following several conflicts, announced that the Israeli Army had informed it of its intention to respond to the rockets fired from southern Lebanon before the explosions were heard in the vicinity of Tyre. UNIFIL clarified that "both sides said they do not want war."

On Thursday evening, Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati condemned the rocket fire toward Israel from Lebanon's territory and stressed that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were working to arrest the perpetrators. Mikati emphasized that Lebanon opposes any military escalation from its territory and the use of its land for acts that destabilize the region.



In response to the Israeli Army strikes, Hamas issued a statement condemning "the blatant Zionist aggression on Lebanon" and expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people. The statement accused the Israeli leadership of threatening the security and peace in the region by violating the sovereignty of Arab countries and the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Hamas held the Israeli entity and its leadership fully responsible for the repercussions of this dangerous escalation and called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to take urgent action to stop the occupation's crimes and its violations that have crossed all boundaries.



Also on Thursday evening, the United States expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. The National Security Council (NSC) at the White House reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security and recognized its legitimate right to protect its citizens and territory against any form of aggression. The NSC further stressed that those who use Lebanon as a base for launching missiles against Israel are endangering the Lebanese people and increasing the potential for destabilization in the country.



These events followed an Israeli security cabinet meeting on Thursday night, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's enemies "will pay a price for any aggression." He emphasized that despite domestic disputes surrounding the government's judicial overhaul, Israel would not be deterred from acting against its adversaries.



Netanyahu also asserted that Israel is maintaining the status quo at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and will take action against anyone using violence at the holy site. Israeli officials had reported that the security cabinet was expected to approve a military response in both Gaza and Lebanon. Although the response against Hamas in Gaza was anticipated to be very strong, it had remained unclear how strong the response in Lebanon would be.



On Thursday, an initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. The Israeli Army's Aerial Defense Array intercepted 25 rockets, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. Four additional launches are still under review.