News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2023-04-06 | 23:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Early Friday morning, the Israeli Army carried out strikes on targets in southern Lebanon, "including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas." The Israeli Army has stated that it will not allow Hamas to operate within Lebanon and holds the state responsible for any directed fire emanating from its territory.
Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli military bombed a Hamas office and locations of Palestinian militants in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Tyre. Sources close to Hezbollah confirmed that three missiles were launched by Israeli warplanes in open areas in the vicinity of the Klayleh and Rashidieh camp before leaving Lebanese airspace.
In a statement issued after the Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that both sides "do not want war" and called for de-escalation. The international force, which is deployed in southern Lebanon to separate Israel and Lebanon following several conflicts, announced that the Israeli Army had informed it of its intention to respond to the rockets fired from southern Lebanon before the explosions were heard in the vicinity of Tyre. UNIFIL clarified that "both sides said they do not want war."
On Thursday evening, Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati condemned the rocket fire toward Israel from Lebanon's territory and stressed that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were working to arrest the perpetrators. Mikati emphasized that Lebanon opposes any military escalation from its territory and the use of its land for acts that destabilize the region.
In response to the Israeli Army strikes, Hamas issued a statement condemning "the blatant Zionist aggression on Lebanon" and expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people. The statement accused the Israeli leadership of threatening the security and peace in the region by violating the sovereignty of Arab countries and the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Hamas held the Israeli entity and its leadership fully responsible for the repercussions of this dangerous escalation and called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to take urgent action to stop the occupation's crimes and its violations that have crossed all boundaries.
Also on Thursday evening, the United States expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. The National Security Council (NSC) at the White House reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security and recognized its legitimate right to protect its citizens and territory against any form of aggression. The NSC further stressed that those who use Lebanon as a base for launching missiles against Israel are endangering the Lebanese people and increasing the potential for destabilization in the country.
These events followed an Israeli security cabinet meeting on Thursday night, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's enemies "will pay a price for any aggression." He emphasized that despite domestic disputes surrounding the government's judicial overhaul, Israel would not be deterred from acting against its adversaries.
Netanyahu also asserted that Israel is maintaining the status quo at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and will take action against anyone using violence at the holy site. Israeli officials had reported that the security cabinet was expected to approve a military response in both Gaza and Lebanon. Although the response against Hamas in Gaza was anticipated to be very strong, it had remained unclear how strong the response in Lebanon would be.
On Thursday, an initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. The Israeli Army's Aerial Defense Array intercepted 25 rockets, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. Four additional launches are still under review.
Lebanon News
Israel
Hamas
Lebanon
rocket
attacks
Tyre
airstrike
Next
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
World
04:04
35 abductees found in northeastern Mexico
World
04:04
35 abductees found in northeastern Mexico
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store