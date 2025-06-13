It is unclear whether Iran still has a nuclear program, Trump tells Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump is not concerned about regional war breaking out in the Middle East, he told Reuters in a phone interview.The U.S. 'knew everything" about Israel's strike on Iran, he said, adding "I tried to save Iran's humiliation and death."Trump also told Reuters that it is not too late for Iran to make a deal.The U.S. still has a meeting planned with Iran officials on Sunday, he said, but he is not sure it will take place.Trump also told Reuters that it was unclear whether Iran still has a nuclear program following the Israeli strikes on the country.Reuters