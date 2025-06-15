War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

News Bulletin Reports
15-06-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Amid scenes of devastation in Bat Yam, central Israel—where at least six people were killed and more than 220 injured—a document from the Israeli security cabinet meeting that approved war with Iran revealed that the conflict is expected to last more than three weeks and pursue broader objectives beyond dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to the document, the war aims to inflict severe damage on Iran’s ballistic missile project, weaken Tehran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear development capabilities, and target facilities, warehouses, and platforms that pose a potential threat to Israel. 

It also seeks to create diplomatic pressure to push Iran toward negotiations with the United States for a resolution to its nuclear ambitions.

The report estimates the war could result in the deaths of between 800 and 4,000 Israelis, depending on the length of the conflict and Israel’s success in destroying missile and drone launch platforms.

These projections have sparked public outrage, particularly in central Israel—Tel Aviv and surrounding areas—where residents discovered that most buildings lack private shelters or access to public bunkers. 

This contributed to the fatalities in Bat Yam, where at least six people were killed after being caught outside any designated safe area. Investigations indicate that the building they were in lacked sufficient shelter space.

The city of Tamra was struck by a ballistic missile Saturday night. Like many towns home to Palestinian citizens of Israel, the city lacks public shelters. 

Despite taking refuge in what was considered a safe room, a mother, her two daughters, and a relative were killed when a 400-kilogram warhead penetrated two floors underground, overwhelming the shelter’s defenses.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Bat Yam

Iran

War

Nuclear

Tamra

LBCI Next
Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

LBCI
World News
10:44

Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel-Iran conflict: Why tech alone can’t win the spy war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More