War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid scenes of devastation in Bat Yam, central Israel—where at least six people were killed and more than 220 injured—a document from the Israeli security cabinet meeting that approved war with Iran revealed that the conflict is expected to last more than three weeks and pursue broader objectives beyond dismantling Tehran’s nuclear program.



According to the document, the war aims to inflict severe damage on Iran’s ballistic missile project, weaken Tehran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear development capabilities, and target facilities, warehouses, and platforms that pose a potential threat to Israel.



It also seeks to create diplomatic pressure to push Iran toward negotiations with the United States for a resolution to its nuclear ambitions.



The report estimates the war could result in the deaths of between 800 and 4,000 Israelis, depending on the length of the conflict and Israel’s success in destroying missile and drone launch platforms.



These projections have sparked public outrage, particularly in central Israel—Tel Aviv and surrounding areas—where residents discovered that most buildings lack private shelters or access to public bunkers.



This contributed to the fatalities in Bat Yam, where at least six people were killed after being caught outside any designated safe area. Investigations indicate that the building they were in lacked sufficient shelter space.



The city of Tamra was struck by a ballistic missile Saturday night. Like many towns home to Palestinian citizens of Israel, the city lacks public shelters.



Despite taking refuge in what was considered a safe room, a mother, her two daughters, and a relative were killed when a 400-kilogram warhead penetrated two floors underground, overwhelming the shelter’s defenses.