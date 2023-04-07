News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
2023-04-07 | 02:15
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Israel launched air strikes before dawn on Friday in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, saying it was targeting Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from both territories.
The strikes were launched around 4 am (0100 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, an Israeli army statement said.
The military "struck targets including terror infrastructures belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Lebanon", it said.
It is the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.
Explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Lebanon's Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.
AFP journalists near Tyre said they heard at least three explosions shortly after Friday's strikes, and a resident of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp said he "heard explosions".
"At least two shells fell near the camp", Abu Ahmad told AFP.
Tensions have soared between Israel and Palestinians during what is both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting international calls for restraint.
The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque -- Islam's third-holiest site.
On Thursday, the Israeli army said more than 30 rockets had been fired from Lebanese territory into Israel in the largest escalation on the northern border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.
This was followed by explosions in the Gaza Strip, heard by AFP journalists. The Israeli army confirmed it had hit two tunnels and "two weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to Hamas "as a response to the security violations of Hamas during the last few days."
Hours before Israel launched the air strikes into southern Lebanon, several missiles were fired from Gaza towards Israel.
The army said its air defenses intercepted 25 of the rockets fired, while five hit Israeli territory.
After the pre-dawn strikes into Lebanon, the Israeli army said it "will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory".
- 'A heavy price' -
Army spokesman Lt. Colonel Richard Hecht blamed Palestinian militants for the rocket fire from Lebanon.
"We know for sure it's Palestinian fire," he told reporters. "It could be Hamas, it could be Islamic Jihad."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel's response, tonight and in the future, will exact a heavy price."
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, condemned the "appalling Israeli aggression" and said it "holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of such grave aggression".
The Palestinian health ministry said "partial damage" was done to the Al-Dorra children's hospital in Gaza City in the overnight strikes, condemning the "unacceptable" act.
Spokesperson Hecht said the Israeli army was aware of the Palestinian allegation and looking into it.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which patrols the area along the Israeli border, urged restraint.
"Both sides (Lebanon and Israel) have said they do not want a war," UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that force leader Major General Aroldo Lazaro was speaking with authorities from the two sides.
"The actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation," UNIFIL warned.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, had on Thursday rejected any "escalation" from his country after the rocket attack.
Israeli emergency services reported one man lightly wounded by shrapnel and a woman injured while running to a shelter during the attack.
Inspecting his damaged office in the town of Shlomi, 46-year-old Shlomi Naaman told AFP: "I heard the siren, I heard the boom, I was in my home, it was very, very scary."
- Mosque raid -
Israeli riot police had on Wednesday stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn raid aiming to dislodge "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.
The violence sparked an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in the Gaza Strip.
The US said it recognized "Israel's legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression", State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
UN chief Antonio Guterres called on "all actors to exercise maximum restraint".
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah had warned it would support "all measures" that Palestinian groups may take against Israel after the clashes.
The Lebanese group has close ties with Hamas and with Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group based in the Gaza Strip.
The rocket fire came a day after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon for a visit.
Haniyeh said late Thursday that the Palestinians would not "sit with their arms crossed" in the face of Israeli "aggression" against Al-Aqsa.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Palestinians
Conflict
Lebanon
Rockets
Missiles
Army
UNIFL
War
Next
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-03
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Middle East
2023-04-03
Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Middle East
2023-02-22
Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
Middle East
2023-02-02
Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
0
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
World
04:04
35 abductees found in northeastern Mexico
World
04:04
35 abductees found in northeastern Mexico
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store