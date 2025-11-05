Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 16:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Lebanon announced in a statement that “two suspects, A.S. and F.H., accused of killing Elio Abou Hanna in the Shatila camp, along with the weapons in their possession, have been handed over to the Lebanese Army Intelligence. The Palestinian National Security Forces continue to pursue anyone involved in this crime and will hand them over to the relevant Lebanese authorities for justice.”

The embassy also reported the “arrest of citizen A.M., who threw a stun grenade in the Harsh area, and his handover to Lebanese security authorities.”

The embassy reiterated “its commitment to the sovereignty and stability of brotherly Lebanon.”

It also affirmed “respect for Lebanese law and sovereignty, the exclusive authority of the state over arms, and the importance of maintaining security and civil peace in Lebanon, while fostering the best relations with the Lebanese people.”

Additionally, the statement stressed “continuing the handover of Palestinian weapons from the camps and ensuring the Lebanese state’s authority over all its territory, including Palestinian camps.”

It also highlighted “the importance of ongoing cooperation and coordination to allow the entry of reconstruction materials and household items into Palestinian camps, and to ensure that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon receive their civil, social, and economic rights and improvements to their living conditions.”
 

Lebanon News

Embassy

hands

suspects

Hanna

killing

Lebanese

authorities

LBCI Next
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More