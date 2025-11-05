News
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 16:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Lebanon announced in a statement that “two suspects, A.S. and F.H., accused of killing Elio Abou Hanna in the Shatila camp, along with the weapons in their possession, have been handed over to the Lebanese Army Intelligence. The Palestinian National Security Forces continue to pursue anyone involved in this crime and will hand them over to the relevant Lebanese authorities for justice.”
The embassy also reported the “arrest of citizen A.M., who threw a stun grenade in the Harsh area, and his handover to Lebanese security authorities.”
The embassy reiterated “its commitment to the sovereignty and stability of brotherly Lebanon.”
It also affirmed “respect for Lebanese law and sovereignty, the exclusive authority of the state over arms, and the importance of maintaining security and civil peace in Lebanon, while fostering the best relations with the Lebanese people.”
Additionally, the statement stressed “continuing the handover of Palestinian weapons from the camps and ensuring the Lebanese state’s authority over all its territory, including Palestinian camps.”
It also highlighted “the importance of ongoing cooperation and coordination to allow the entry of reconstruction materials and household items into Palestinian camps, and to ensure that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon receive their civil, social, and economic rights and improvements to their living conditions.”
