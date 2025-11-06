Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

06-11-2025 | 01:14
Ukraine strikes Russia&#39;s Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials
Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

Ukraine struck Russia with at least 75 drones on Thursday, sparking a fire in an industrial area of the southern city of Volgograd, killing at least one and halting dozens of flights across the country, Russian officials said.

Ukraine has for several months been striking Russian oil refineries, depots and pipelines in a bid to undermine the Russian economy as Russian forces advance in eastern Ukraine.

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said a 48-year-old man was killed by shrapnel and that a fire was sparked in an industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysk district of the city, which was formerly known as Stalingrad.



