The detention of the Israeli military's former chief legal officer, who was arrested on Sunday, has been extended until Friday, a police source told Reuters on Wednesday.



Advocate General Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned last week over a criminal inquiry into the leaking of a video that appeared to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza war.



Tomer-Yerushalmi, who said she was quitting because she had approved the video's leak in August 2024, was briefly reported missing on Sunday, but was later found and taken into custody.







Reuters