Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
Middle East News
06-11-2025 | 00:33
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
The detention of the Israeli military's former chief legal officer, who was arrested on Sunday, has been extended until Friday, a police source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Advocate General Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned last week over a criminal inquiry into the leaking of a video that appeared to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza war.
Tomer-Yerushalmi, who said she was quitting because she had approved the video's leak in August 2024, was briefly reported missing on Sunday, but was later found and taken into custody.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Arrest
Military
Legal
Officer
Reuters
