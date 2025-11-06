Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters

06-11-2025 | 00:33
Israel extends arrest of military&#39;s former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters

The detention of the Israeli military's former chief legal officer, who was arrested on Sunday, has been extended until Friday, a police source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Advocate General Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned last week over a criminal inquiry into the leaking of a video that appeared to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza war.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, who said she was quitting because she had approved the video's leak in August 2024, was briefly reported missing on Sunday, but was later found and taken into custody.



Reuters
 

