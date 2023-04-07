Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!

Lebanon News
2023-04-07 | 09:02
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!
1min
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!

Say no to colored baby chicks! Don't buy your kids this year the cute and colorful chicks that contribute to a phenomenon that has been causing the death of a significant number of chicks for years.

Although they look cute and have beautiful colors, coloring them harms their health and well-being. 

About 90% of these chicks die before being sold or shortly after being bought.

The method used to color them involves using toxic chemical substances. The dyes can enter their bodies and kill them even after the dye disappears.

Furthermore, the way they are sold, which involves placing them in overcrowded cages and carrying them on the roads in the sun all day, causes them harm and often results in their wings or legs being broken, which leads to their death.

So, change your habits this Easter, and replace buying colored baby chicks with other things.

You can do good for others or stick to the tradition of hatching eggs with your family. Say no to colored baby chicks!

Lebanon News

Easter

Chicks

Lebanon

Animals

