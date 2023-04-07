News
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!
Lebanon News
2023-04-07 | 09:02
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!
Say no to colored baby chicks! Don't buy your kids this year the cute and colorful chicks that contribute to a phenomenon that has been causing the death of a significant number of chicks for years.
Although they look cute and have beautiful colors, coloring them harms their health and well-being.
About 90% of these chicks die before being sold or shortly after being bought.
The method used to color them involves using toxic chemical substances. The dyes can enter their bodies and kill them even after the dye disappears.
Furthermore, the way they are sold, which involves placing them in overcrowded cages and carrying them on the roads in the sun all day, causes them harm and often results in their wings or legs being broken, which leads to their death.
So, change your habits this Easter, and replace buying colored baby chicks with other things.
You can do good for others or stick to the tradition of hatching eggs with your family. Say no to colored baby chicks!
Lebanon News
Easter
Chicks
Lebanon
Animals
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
News Bulletin Reports
07:18
Lebanon News
09:54
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
News Bulletin Reports
07:18
Subscribe to our VOD
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Variety
2023-04-03
World
03:16
Lebanon News
04:27
Videos
0
Variety
2023-03-16
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Most read
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Middle East
12:27
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanon News
02:15
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon News
09:54
Variety
06:24
