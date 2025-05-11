News
As polls near closing, PM Salam calls on northerners to vote, warns against irregularities
Lebanon News
11-05-2025 | 09:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
As polls near closing, PM Salam calls on northerners to vote, warns against irregularities
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday he is closely monitoring the electoral process in North Lebanon, praising the swift response of security agencies in addressing violations and attempted bribery.
“We will not tolerate repeated violations—whether in the North, Beirut, the Bekaa, or the South,” Salam said.
As polls neared closing time, he called on all residents in the North to vote in large numbers. “This is their opportunity to express their needs and ambitions. The development of our country starts in our towns,” he added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
North Lebanon
Violations
Municipal Elections
Next
Voter turnout varies across northern Lebanese districts as polls open
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
Previous
