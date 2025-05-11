As polls near closing, PM Salam calls on northerners to vote, warns against irregularities

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday he is closely monitoring the electoral process in North Lebanon, praising the swift response of security agencies in addressing violations and attempted bribery.



“We will not tolerate repeated violations—whether in the North, Beirut, the Bekaa, or the South,” Salam said.



As polls neared closing time, he called on all residents in the North to vote in large numbers. “This is their opportunity to express their needs and ambitions. The development of our country starts in our towns,” he added.