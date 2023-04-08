The media office of the Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued the following statement:



"We deny what was stated by the journalist Johnny Mounayer in a television interview that 'Speaker Nabih Berri and PM Najib Mikati have agreed to appoint one of the respected figures in the governance of the Banque du Liban (BDL).'



PM Mikati's government's position is clear, and any appointment to this sensitive position will only be made in the Cabinet after consultation with the relevant authorities in advance. This clarification was necessary."