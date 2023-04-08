News
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
2023-04-08 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
The media office of the Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued the following statement:
"We deny what was stated by the journalist Johnny Mounayer in a television interview that 'Speaker Nabih Berri and PM Najib Mikati have agreed to appoint one of the respected figures in the governance of the Banque du Liban (BDL).'
PM Mikati's government's position is clear, and any appointment to this sensitive position will only be made in the Cabinet after consultation with the relevant authorities in advance. This clarification was necessary."
Lebanon News
PM
Mikati
Office
Deny
Alleged
BDL
Appointment
Deal
Lebanon
Next
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Previous
