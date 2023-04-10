News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
2023-04-10 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, discussed with the Green Party of Lebanon Lebanon's compensation from the Israeli side resulting from the oil spill due to the 2006 aggression.
This step was taken in preparation for launching a conference in coordination with the Ministry of Environment after the decision issued by the General Assembly of the United Nations, which gave Lebanon the right to receive financial compensation that Israel must pay because of the environmental damage that resulted from targeting the fuel tanks in Jiyeh.
The Green Party of Lebanon, in agreement with the Minister of the Environment, chose April 8, 2023, to launch a local, regional, and international path of solidarity with Lebanon to force Israel to comply with the provisions of the resolution issued annually by the United Nations General Assembly and in the report of the United Nations Secretary-General on August 14, 2014, on the calculated value of damages resulting from the Israeli bombing.
This was based on the work of the UN and international organizations, including the World Bank, the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Environment Program, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Green Party of Lebanon's head, Fadi Abi Allam, reiterated Israel's responsibility for prompt and adequate compensation to the government of Lebanon and other countries that were directly affected by the oil slick and to the Green Party's direction to hold a specialized national conference to coincide with the anniversary of the aggression on July 15, 2023, and to form a national, regional and international alliance to raise this issue.
For his part, the Minister of Environment stressed the importance of the environmental path to be part of the political struggle, expressing the need to rationalize political reform in the country based on an ethical, environmental approach, as well as drawing up a roadmap for ecological policy in Lebanon based on a cultural and educational process that reflects the general principles and international standards that Lebanon is supposed to follow.
He said, "I remind this in every regional and international meeting, but on the other hand, we have to admit that we, as a Lebanese state, do not currently have more than our ability to constantly remind our rights concerning this type of file, and we must fully carry out our duties in this file, especially that no serious effort of this kind has yet been made to collect these compensations.
Minister Yassin welcomed the initiative of the Green Party, which is the first to create a serious international path to follow up on the merits of this file, and to collect the necessary compensation for the Lebanese state, adding, "We will work to allocate a financial fund through Banque du Liban for that purpose, as the trust fund that was allocated in 2006 no longer exists.
He also considered that the timing - July 15 - is excellent for launching this campaign, adding that there is only environmental reform with political reform because the main gateway to the environment is engagement in political action since environmental corruption has a political basis.
He also recommended preparing an environmental fund to receive financial compensation, especially since "we are coming on projects related to gas and oil exploration."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Minister of Environment
Green Party Of Lebanon
Israel
Oil Spill
Aggression
Environmental Damage
Next
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2023-04-06
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Variety
2023-03-15
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store