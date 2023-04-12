News
ISF celebrates the graduation of 75 inmates who participated in rehabilitation courses
Lebanon News
2023-04-12 | 08:50
ISF celebrates the graduation of 75 inmates who participated in rehabilitation courses
Under the auspices of the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Osman, represented by the acting commander of al-Qubbah prison, Colonel Fadi Bitar, the Restart Center for rehabilitation of victims of violence and torture held a graduation ceremony for 21 women and 54 men prisoners.
The graduation ceremony came after the prisoners participated, for over a year, in education and vocational training courses, including haircutting, painting, hairdressing for women, and learning languages and computers.
In a speech, Colonel Bitar pointed out that the prison sentence aims primarily at protecting society from crime, reintegrating people who have committed various crimes, and continuing their everyday lives after their release, relying on themselves by helping them while they are in prison, by teaching them some jobs and handicrafts.
In turn, the CEO of the Restart Center and the United Nations Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture (SPT) Chairperson, Suzanne Jabbour, also delivered a speech in which she stated that the center's attempt to introduce educational and reduces the chances of re-involvement in crime.
She addressed the prisoners by saying: "Your commitment to follow up on education and rehabilitation courses is nothing but an expression of your will to develop yourself and your skills, to get out of your isolation, and to strengthen your resolve and steadfastness."
At the end of the event, certificates were distributed to the graduated prisoners.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Internal Security Forces
Al Qubbah
Prison
Restart Center
Rehabilitation
Prisoners
