Iraq’s PM urges full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 after meeting President Aoun

In a joint press conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani renewed his country’s support for Lebanon and called for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



“We continue to stand with the Lebanese people in all fields,” al-Sudani said after meeting Aoun in Baghdad.



For his part, President Aoun emphasized Lebanon’s commitment to preserving civil peace without compromising state sovereignty or provoking confrontation.



He also expressed support for efforts to revive the two-state solution for the Palestinian cause. “Our vision goes beyond the necessary condemnation of Israeli aggression. We thank Iraq for its continued support for Lebanon,” Aoun added.