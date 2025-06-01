President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday at the presidential palace in Baghdad, shortly after arriving in the Iraqi capital.



Aoun’s visit, described as reflecting the “deep historical brotherly ties” between Lebanon and Iraq, aims to bolster bilateral cooperation.



“This visit embodies our shared commitment to strengthening coordination across various fields,” Aoun said. “It is also an opportunity to thank the Iraqi leadership and people for their continued support to Lebanon.”



He also expressed appreciation for Iraq’s fuel shipments to Lebanon during its economic crisis, calling them “a sincere expression of Arab brotherhood and solidarity.”