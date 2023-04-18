MP Paula Yacoubian considers today's parliamentary session a violation of the constitution, stating that there is no such thing as " necessity legislation."



On LBCI's TV show "Nharkom Said" program, Yacoubian said, "Before noon, there was a legislative session to postpone the elections, and in the afternoon, there is a session to secure funds for these elections, it is shameful."



She also added, "what they are doing is deteriorating and undermining the constitution, and the elections are proceeding according to the government's wishes."



"Every time they are cornered, they will use the only card left in their hand, which is sectarianism," she continued.