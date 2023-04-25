Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

The Amnesty International organization called on the Lebanese authorities on Monday to "halt illegal deportation operations of Syrian refugees" for fear that they may be subjected to "torture or persecution" by the Syrian government upon their return to their war-torn country.



"No refugee should be returned to a place where their life is at risk," Aya Majzoub, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement received by the Agence France-Presse.



Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled to Lebanon after the outbreak of the civil war in 2011 and the crackdown on protests against the regime.



According to authorities, there are approximately two million Syrian refugees on the Lebanese territory, with around 830,000 of them registered with the United Nations.



In its report, Amnesty International pointed out the expulsion of dozens of refugees who entered Lebanon illegally or whose residency permits had expired, following raids on their homes by the Lebanese army.



The organization specifically relied on the testimony of Mohammed, the brother of one of the expelled refugees, who said that these refugees were "transferred directly to the border and handed over to the Syrian army."



“It is extremely alarming to see the army deciding the fate of refugees, witjout respecting guarantees of legal process." Aya Majzoub said.



"Instead of living in fear, refugees living in Lebanon should be protected from arbitrary raids and illegal deportations," she concluded by saying.