Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
17-04-2025 | 13:00
2
min
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel is intensifying its pursuit and assassination of Hezbollah members, a campaign that coincides with growing internal Lebanese calls to disarm the group.
Security and political sources say Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's recent openness to dismantling Hezbollah's weapons came only after the group gave him the green light.
However, these sources described Hezbollah's approval as tactical, given Lebanon's current situation—including ongoing Israeli bombardment and the group's lack of readiness for a confrontation with the Lebanese state.
In an internal assessment session, security officials warned that the reported integration of some Hezbollah members into the Lebanese Army is no less dangerous than the group's continued independent military operations.
Despite Israel's confirmation that it will maintain its presence in the Lebanese areas it currently occupies, security sources have warned that Hezbollah faces two options: surrender its weapons or face further Israeli strikes.
Some analysts have predicted that failure to disarm the group could ultimately lead to the collapse of both the president's and prime minister's positions.
On the ground, Israel continues to carry out its list of military targets, from assassinating members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force to deploying engineering units inside Lebanese villages to secure an indefinite presence.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Hezbollah
Weapons
Lebanon
Israel
Attacks
0
2025-04-09
2025-04-09
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
0
2025-04-04
2025-04-04
MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah
0
2025-04-11
2025-04-11
MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701
0
2025-03-18
2025-03-18
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends
Middle East News
2025-03-18
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends
0
13:15
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
0
13:00
13:00
After delays, Judge Bitar questions ex-interior minister in Beirut blast probe – will more summons follow?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After delays, Judge Bitar questions ex-interior minister in Beirut blast probe – will more summons follow?
0
12:58
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
0
2025-04-16
2025-04-16
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
0
2025-03-20
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
0
2025-03-27
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
13:15
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
0
03:24
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
0
2025-04-08
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
2025-04-06
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
2025-03-23
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
2025-03-19
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
2025-02-23
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
2025-02-23
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
2025-02-23
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
2025-02-14
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
2025-02-13
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
1
13:32
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
2
13:15
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
3
07:50
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
Lebanon News
07:50
Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension
4
13:00
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
5
12:58
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
6
06:40
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
Lebanon News
06:40
PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections
7
12:01
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese army closes 22 entrances at Beddawi camp: Palestinian factions clarify decision
8
03:24
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
