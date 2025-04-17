Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets

17-04-2025 | 13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel is intensifying its pursuit and assassination of Hezbollah members, a campaign that coincides with growing internal Lebanese calls to disarm the group.

Security and political sources say Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's recent openness to dismantling Hezbollah's weapons came only after the group gave him the green light. 

However, these sources described Hezbollah's approval as tactical, given Lebanon's current situation—including ongoing Israeli bombardment and the group's lack of readiness for a confrontation with the Lebanese state.

In an internal assessment session, security officials warned that the reported integration of some Hezbollah members into the Lebanese Army is no less dangerous than the group's continued independent military operations.

Despite Israel's confirmation that it will maintain its presence in the Lebanese areas it currently occupies, security sources have warned that Hezbollah faces two options: surrender its weapons or face further Israeli strikes. 

Some analysts have predicted that failure to disarm the group could ultimately lead to the collapse of both the president's and prime minister's positions.

On the ground, Israel continues to carry out its list of military targets, from assassinating members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force to deploying engineering units inside Lebanese villages to secure an indefinite presence.

