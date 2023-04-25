Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation

Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation

Raja Salameh, the brother of Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh, did not attend Tuesday’s hearing before the European judicial delegation after his lawyer presented a medical excuse.  

The European delegation arrived in Beirut on Monday, headed by a French judge.  

The Salameh brothers are currently facing a new round of European investigations, which previously interviewed banking officials regarding transferring funds to countries where Salameh has assets.  

Additionally, a European legal team conducted a two-days questioning of Riad Salameh in a money-laundering probe.
 

Lebanon News

Raja Salameh

Banque Du Liban

Riad Salameh

Hearing

European

Judicial

Delegation

LBCI Next
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

LBCI
Variety
03:56

France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:39

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

LBCI
Variety
07:26

Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app