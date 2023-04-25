Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation

Raja Salameh, the brother of Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh, did not attend Tuesday’s hearing before the European judicial delegation after his lawyer presented a medical excuse.



The European delegation arrived in Beirut on Monday, headed by a French judge.



The Salameh brothers are currently facing a new round of European investigations, which previously interviewed banking officials regarding transferring funds to countries where Salameh has assets.



Additionally, a European legal team conducted a two-days questioning of Riad Salameh in a money-laundering probe.