Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has set the dates for the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections, which will be held across various governorates:



- Mount Lebanon: May 4, 2025



- Northern Lebanon and Akkar: May 11, 2025



- Beirut, the Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: May 18, 2025



- Southern Lebanon and Nabatieh: May 25, 2025



Voter lists will be published at least one month prior to each election date.