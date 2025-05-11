Interior Ministry receives 405 complaints amid voting, majority from Akkar and Tripoli

Lebanon News
11-05-2025 | 08:24
High views
0min
Interior Ministry receives 405 complaints amid voting, majority from Akkar and Tripoli

The Lebanese Interior Ministry has recorded a total of 405 complaints during the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections. 

Among them, 331 were administrative, 42 were security-related, and 32 were submitted through media outlets and social media platforms.

The highest number of complaints came from Akkar district, accounting for 43% of the total, followed by Tripoli with 29%.

Lebanon News

Interior

Ministry

Complaints

Voting

Akkar

Tripoli

Municipal

Elections

