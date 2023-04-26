Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi confirmed on Wednesday after his meeting with Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, at the Dar al-Fatwa that the ministry is "continuing to bear its responsibilities and monitor the security situation in the country."

"We are taking precautions to prevent any security incidents. Hence, our keenness to organize Syrians in Lebanon," he added.

Al-Mawlawi said it is "necessary to respect Lebanese law and for Syrians in Lebanon to be subject to the Lebanese constitution, and it is their duty to organize their presence here."

"We will not allow incitement against the Lebanese army or the state, and it is the responsibility of Syrian refugees to abide by the law," he stressed.

He emphasized that "Lebanon will not be a passage for any harm or evil to be inflicted on Arab countries, whether through drugs or any other means."