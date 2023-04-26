Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

Leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, affirmed on Wednesday that their positions are based on the interests of Lebanon and not to please anyone, stressing that their rejection of laying hands on Lebanon is not related to France or Saudi Arabia, and they will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions.

Gemayel, after he met with MP Michel Mouawad in Sayfi, viewed discussions about electing the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh as president or the vacuum as a step backward by six years, emphasizing that such talk is futile and the Lebanese people are the ones who decide the future of the country and its president.

He considered that handing over the country to Hezbollah is further subjugation and humiliation for the Lebanese people.

"We will use all available means to prevent the imposition of a new guardianship over the Lebanese people, and we will continue the fight to reclaim our country," he added.

For his part, Moawad explained that the battle is not about names but about saving the country and lifting the Lebanese people out of humiliation, with the presidential election being the gateway to achieving this and restoring relationships with Arab countries and returning to the constitution.