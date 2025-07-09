Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

09-07-2025 | 14:11
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

According to information obtained by LBCI, four individuals have been detained by the Internal Security Forces after appearing in videos carrying weapons during the Ashura procession. 

This brings the total number of arrests to eight, including four others previously detained by the Lebanese army for the same reason.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Internal Security Forces

Ashura

Weapons

