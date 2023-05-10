News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
Lebanon News
2023-05-10 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises
In a speech, H.E. Ralph Tarraf, Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, stated that Europe Day 2023 comes at challenging times for Europe, which is facing the Russian war on Ukraine, shaking the foundations which peace was built after two World Wars, and Lebanon, with its many crises.
According to the speech, Lebanon faces socioeconomic and financial crises driving many Lebanese into poverty or exile amid the inability to implement reforms, as well as a political vacuum that is now in its seventh month.
Tarraf affirmed that the focus had been mainly on three fronts, including restoring the country's capacity to implement both political and administrative decisions.
"There is a common understanding that this requires at least the election of a President, the establishment of a fully empowered Government, and agreements regarding the nominations of other high-ranking officials [...] also the need to remunerate properly the Civil Service, including the Security Forces, to ensure its functioning and stop the brain drain," said Tarraf.
Second, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon stated that the country needs to find an answer to the "economic crunch," as reforms could bring much-needed liquidity into the economy and reconstruct the country's "dysfunctional banking system."
"Implementing the measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund more than a year ago would open the way for a program of economic recovery, assisted by the IMF and the international community, Europe included," he affirmed.
He highlighted that economic and fiscal reforms, macroeconomic guidance, and governance-related reforms must go hand in hand, as "Lebanon's friends, the European Union and its Member States included, continue to stand ready to support Lebanon on this path."
Third, the Lebanese people need to understand how to deal with the presence of many Syrian refugees in the country.
He stated that decision-makers in Lebanon and Europe need to find a balance between the concerns of citizens and humanity, saying that the focus of public debate in Lebanon recently described problems that come with the Syrian refugee population.
"This is certainly understandable, given the very large number of refugees in Lebanon. But I believe it is time that decision-makers focus on what can be done and implemented, in concrete and specific terms, to address the challenges at hand. The safety, dignity, security, and well-being of all people in Lebanon are at stake here," he confirmed.
During the occasion, H.E. Ralph Tarraf revealed that the European Union remains ready to commit to a constructive dialogue on all issues within limits imposed by the respect for Lebanon's sovereignty.
Affirming: "It is up to the Lebanese to decide on their destiny, and not to us to impose solutions from outside."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ralph Tarraf
European Union
Europe Day
Crisis
Reforms
Syrian
Refugees
Next
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions
0
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
World
09:56
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
0
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
0
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
0
Variety
07:44
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
Variety
07:44
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
0
World
2023-05-01
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
World
2023-05-01
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
08:22
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
4
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
5
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
Lebanon News
05:06
General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system
6
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
7
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
8
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Middle East
07:55
Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store