News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05-06-2025 | 16:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon
An Israeli drone carried out an airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Ain Qana.
Lebanon News
South Lebanon
Ain Qana
Israel
Airstrike
Next
President Joseph Aoun awards Georges Khabbaz the Lebanese Silver Order of Merit
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:49
Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:31
Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)
Lebanon News
16:31
Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)
0
World News
16:25
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
World News
16:25
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:31
Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)
Lebanon News
16:31
Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)
0
Lebanon News
16:22
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:22
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:22
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:22
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh
Lebanon News
09:15
Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh
0
Lebanon News
14:41
Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates
Lebanon News
14:41
Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates
0
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
5
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
8
Lebanon News
16:08
Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation
Lebanon News
16:08
Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More