Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

President Joseph Aoun, reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

President Aoun emphasized that “state-to-state cooperation is the foundation of Lebanon’s approach to its relationship with Iran,” while underscoring the importance of dialogue—both domestically and internationally—as the only viable path to resolving disputes, “far from violence.”

He also highlighted the urgent need to rebuild areas destroyed during the Israeli war on Lebanon, calling reconstruction “a top national priority” and noting that efforts are underway in coordination with the government, friendly states, and under Lebanon’s legal framework.

For his part, Minister Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s “independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” and praised the country’s efforts to resist Israeli occupation. He stressed that Iran’s support is grounded in “mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs,” reaffirming Tehran’s endorsement of inclusive national dialogue among Lebanon’s various political and social factions.

The meeting underscored a mutual desire to maintain and deepen cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions and internal Lebanese challenges.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

LBCI Next
UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort
Lebanese President Aoun meets Iran's FM at Baabda Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

PM Salam to Palestinian President: Commitment to sovereignty, disarmament, and two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Iran President Pezeshkian heads to site of port blast: State TV

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Lebanese President Aoun meets Iran's FM at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25

Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:38

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:54

Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

MP Raad responds to PM Salam's remarks: We will share our view soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More