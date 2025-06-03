Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

President Joseph Aoun, reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.



President Aoun emphasized that “state-to-state cooperation is the foundation of Lebanon’s approach to its relationship with Iran,” while underscoring the importance of dialogue—both domestically and internationally—as the only viable path to resolving disputes, “far from violence.”



He also highlighted the urgent need to rebuild areas destroyed during the Israeli war on Lebanon, calling reconstruction “a top national priority” and noting that efforts are underway in coordination with the government, friendly states, and under Lebanon’s legal framework.



For his part, Minister Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s “independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” and praised the country’s efforts to resist Israeli occupation. He stressed that Iran’s support is grounded in “mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs,” reaffirming Tehran’s endorsement of inclusive national dialogue among Lebanon’s various political and social factions.



The meeting underscored a mutual desire to maintain and deepen cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions and internal Lebanese challenges.