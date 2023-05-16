Canadian Ambassador visits parliament, explores bilateral relations and refugee crisis

The Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, accompanied by Chargé d'Affairs, Consul Joel Monfils, visited the parliament, where general conditions and the development of bilateral relations between the two countries were presented, as well as ways to promote diplomatic work.



The visit was at the invitation of the Chairman of the Lebanese-Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, MP Asaad Dergham, who praised McCollum's visit "for being the first time that a Canadian ambassador has visited the Friendship Committee in the parliament."



The situation of the Lebanese in Canada, who number half a million, was also discussed, as well as the relations that unite them with their second country, Canada, according to a statement by Dergham's office.



The meeting also discussed the issue of Syrian refugees and their financial burdens. Dergham explained "the demographic threat as a result of a large number of births in Lebanon," stressing that "for every six Syrian children, a Lebanese child is born, which now threatens the Lebanese society and leads to an imbalance in the demographics."



In turn, McCollum presented the type of support Canada provides to donors through international organizations that care for the refugees, including various economic, health, and social aspects.



Additionally, the deputies presented the problems facing the Lebanese and called for "facilitating the conditions for obtaining entry visas to Canada."