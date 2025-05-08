News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
08-05-2025 | 03:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
The United States has approved a Qatari initiative to bankroll Syria's public sector, three sources said, offering a financial lifeline to the new Syrian government as it seeks to rebuild a state shattered by conflict.
Qatar, which is among Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's strongest international backers, had been reluctant to act without the blessing of Washington, which imposed sanctions when ousted leader Bashar al-Assad was in power.
The Syrian finance minister confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Qatar was set to provide Syria with $29 million monthly for three months, which can be extended, in order to pay salaries to civilian public-sector workers.
The grant was given a U.S. sanctions exemption, the finance minister said, adding that it will be operated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
Financing
Syrian
Salaries
US
Reuters
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-02-26
US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters
0
World News
2025-03-06
Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters
World News
2025-03-06
Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters
0
World News
2025-02-14
Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters
World News
2025-02-14
Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
05:12
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
05:12
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:59
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
World News
14:59
Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
0
World News
14:56
Macron says Israeli strikes on Syria will not guarantee security
World News
14:56
Macron says Israeli strikes on Syria will not guarantee security
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:38
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
03:38
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-03-26
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: Military source
World News
2025-03-26
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: Military source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
2
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
3
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
4
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:48
Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
7
Middle East News
09:42
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
09:42
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Lebanon News
04:06
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More