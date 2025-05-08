Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters

Middle East News
08-05-2025 | 03:38
High views
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters

The United States has approved a Qatari initiative to bankroll Syria's public sector, three sources said, offering a financial lifeline to the new Syrian government as it seeks to rebuild a state shattered by conflict.

Qatar, which is among Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's strongest international backers, had been reluctant to act without the blessing of Washington, which imposed sanctions when ousted leader Bashar al-Assad was in power.

The Syrian finance minister confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Qatar was set to provide Syria with $29 million monthly for three months, which can be extended, in order to pay salaries to civilian public-sector workers.
The grant was given a U.S. sanctions exemption, the finance minister said, adding that it will be operated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).


Reuters
 

Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions
LBCI Previous

