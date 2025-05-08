Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters

The United States has approved a Qatari initiative to bankroll Syria's public sector, three sources said, offering a financial lifeline to the new Syrian government as it seeks to rebuild a state shattered by conflict.



Qatar, which is among Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's strongest international backers, had been reluctant to act without the blessing of Washington, which imposed sanctions when ousted leader Bashar al-Assad was in power.



The Syrian finance minister confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Qatar was set to provide Syria with $29 million monthly for three months, which can be extended, in order to pay salaries to civilian public-sector workers.

The grant was given a U.S. sanctions exemption, the finance minister said, adding that it will be operated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).





Reuters