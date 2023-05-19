News
Mikati meets Al Sudani, says Iraq has always been an 'outstretched hand' to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-19 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati meets Al Sudani, says Iraq has always been an 'outstretched hand' to Lebanon
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that Iraq has always been an outstretched hand to Lebanon in light of the difficult circumstances the country is going through, thanking the Iraqi state for what it provides to Lebanon permanently.
He said, "The recent Iraqi initiative regarding oil supply to Lebanon represents a basic support at this stage for all Lebanese and all productive sectors."
He added, "We also thank Iraq for facilitating the arrival of transit trucks, through Iraqi territory, to the Gulf countries. There is a memorandum of understanding that will soon be signed between Lebanon and Iraq."
Mikati's words came during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Jeddah prior to their participation in the opening of the Arab League Summit.
During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his love for Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Iraq
Meeting
Jeddah
Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani
