Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

News Bulletin Reports
02-04-2025 | 13:35
High views
Will Beirut&#39;s municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
2min
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

After three delays, each for a different reason, Lebanon is expected to hold municipal elections starting May 4, divided into four phases.

As with previous elections, concerns have resurfaced regarding the preservation of sectarian balance within the Beirut Municipal Council.
The council, made up of 24 members, traditionally consists of Muslims and Christians, despite Muslims making up roughly 70% of Beirut's electorate, making them the largest voting bloc. 

This imbalance has never affected the sectarian balance in the council. Historically, elections have been held through strong lists that include all political forces, ensuring no one could bypass the system under the majority system.

However, today, the fear is growing. The Future Movement has yet to clarify its electoral stance despite its leader's announcement of his return to politics. 

The Christian presence in the capital has also dwindled, further exacerbating fears that Muslims could dominate the entire municipal council, especially if multiple lists are formed, with winners primarily from one sect.

With one month left until the municipal elections, discussions are intensifying, and several proposals have emerged. 

One proposal is to hold elections based on a closed, complete list system, ensuring sectarian balance, as suggested by MPs Waddah Sadek and Mark Daou. 

Another idea is to divide Beirut into two municipalities under what is called the Beirut Municipality, or adopting the first and second parliamentary districts, as they were before 1997. These proposals were put forward by the Strong Lebanon bloc.

A proposal put forward by MP Hagop Terzian suggested that each district select its own candidates.

Another suggestion is to create a single list that includes all political forces, with Sunni groups, holding the "electoral key," leading the effort.

As weeks pass and the municipal elections approach, the question remains: Will the principle of sectarian balance hold, or will Beirut surprise everyone?

