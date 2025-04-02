News
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here's what we know
02-04-2025 | 13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here's what we know
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
After three delays, each for a different reason, Lebanon is expected to hold municipal elections starting May 4, divided into four phases.
As with previous elections, concerns have resurfaced regarding the preservation of sectarian balance within the Beirut Municipal Council.
The council, made up of 24 members, traditionally consists of Muslims and Christians, despite Muslims making up roughly 70% of Beirut's electorate, making them the largest voting bloc.
This imbalance has never affected the sectarian balance in the council. Historically, elections have been held through strong lists that include all political forces, ensuring no one could bypass the system under the majority system.
However, today, the fear is growing. The Future Movement has yet to clarify its electoral stance despite its leader's announcement of his return to politics.
The Christian presence in the capital has also dwindled, further exacerbating fears that Muslims could dominate the entire municipal council, especially if multiple lists are formed, with winners primarily from one sect.
With one month left until the municipal elections, discussions are intensifying, and several proposals have emerged.
One proposal is to hold elections based on a closed, complete list system, ensuring sectarian balance, as suggested by MPs Waddah Sadek and Mark Daou.
Another idea is to divide Beirut into two municipalities under what is called the Beirut Municipality, or adopting the first and second parliamentary districts, as they were before 1997. These proposals were put forward by the Strong Lebanon bloc.
A proposal put forward by MP Hagop Terzian suggested that each district select its own candidates.
Another suggestion is to create a single list that includes all political forces, with Sunni groups, holding the "electoral key," leading the effort.
As weeks pass and the municipal elections approach, the question remains: Will the principle of sectarian balance hold, or will Beirut surprise everyone?
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
2025-03-11
06:46
Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4
2025-03-25
MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon
2025-03-06
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
12:53
US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel
2025-04-01
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
12:41
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
01:13
Tokyo says Trump tariffs may contravene WTO rules and Japan-US treaty
2025-03-29
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
2025-04-02
Nationwide power outage in Syria due to malfunctions, Energy Minister's spokesperson says
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
