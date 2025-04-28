Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a series of meetings Monday in Ain al-Tineh, focusing on Lebanon's internal situation, regional dynamics, and bilateral relations.



Berri first met with a delegation from the French Senate led by Senator Étienne Blanc. Discussions centered on the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region and the historical ties between Lebanon and France.



He later received Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny. Their meeting covered the latest political developments and matters related to the ministry's ongoing projects and responsibilities.



In the afternoon, Berri welcomed a delegation from the Middle East Institute in Washington, led by retired General Joseph Votel. Talks focused on recent regional developments, with particular emphasis on Israel's ongoing violations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.