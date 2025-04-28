Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

Lebanon News
28-04-2025 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon&#39;s situation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a series of meetings Monday in Ain al-Tineh, focusing on Lebanon's internal situation, regional dynamics, and bilateral relations.

Berri first met with a delegation from the French Senate led by Senator Étienne Blanc. Discussions centered on the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region and the historical ties between Lebanon and France.

He later received Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny. Their meeting covered the latest political developments and matters related to the ministry's ongoing projects and responsibilities.

In the afternoon, Berri welcomed a delegation from the Middle East Institute in Washington, led by retired General Joseph Votel. Talks focused on recent regional developments, with particular emphasis on Israel's ongoing violations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

International

Delegations

Lebanon

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun meets Lebanese Pilots' Association, pledges support for aviation sector
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Speaker Berri says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's suburbs undermines UN-brokered agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli army says hit more than 50 targets in Lebanon in past month

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Massive blackout hits Spain, Portugal, France

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
Middle East News
09:13

Iran port explosion caused by 'negligence': Interior minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More