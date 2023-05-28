New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

The new Lebanese embassy building in Canada has been officially inaugurated, overcoming significant challenges. The Lebanese community's determination to have an embassy that fulfills their aspirations and reflects their achievements and presence in Canada has come to fruition.



Originally constructed in 1909 on a prestigious street in Ottawa, the building underwent renovation, repair, and refurbishment in 2018 to accommodate modernization and provide services to nearly half a million Lebanese and individuals of Lebanese descent.



The renovation work commenced in 2019 while uninterrupted services were provided from a temporary location. The Lebanese embassy in Canada, a symbol of pride and belonging for the community, has been rebuilt according to their desires and determination.



Despite the considerable challenges, the embassy now stands as a testament to the Lebanese community's success and prominent presence in Canada.