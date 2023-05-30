News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arrab - Nadi Al Chark
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 15:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring France's commitment to Lebanon's unity, integrity, and socio-economic stability amidst the current political crisis.
President Macron recognized the historical role of Lebanon's Christians and stressed the need for their active and responsible involvement in the current political process. This meeting reinforced France's historical ties with the Christian community of Lebanon, emphasizing its centrality in the Lebanese state's confessional and institutional balance.
The French President reiterated that the country's interventions in Lebanon are solely intended to safeguard the nation's unity and mitigate the social and economic implications arising from the ongoing political deadlock. Macron expressed his dedication to preserving the unique cohabitation model in Lebanon.
Macron and Patriarch Bechara al-Rai voiced their grave concerns about the crisis in Lebanon, which has been compounded by institutional paralysis and a presidential vacuum that has persisted for over seven months. They concurred on the urgency of electing a President of the Republic without further delay.
Macron warned that the existing political and institutional standstill impedes the implementation of critical reforms. These reforms, eagerly anticipated by the Lebanese and the international community, are essential for Lebanon's sustainable recovery and stability.
The President underlined the high stakes: the survival of Lebanon as a peaceful, unified nation supported by the international community. He backed the ongoing efforts of Patriarch al-Rai and encouraged all political factions to work collaboratively to break the current political impasse without further delay.
Macron highlighted France's ongoing mobilization in the past three years in support of Lebanon and its people. This includes providing consistent aid to Lebanese security forces, preserving the education system — particularly Francophone and Christian schools — and ensuring access to basic services such as health, water, and food for the most vulnerable populations.
He also pledged to continue to protect spaces of freedom, dialogue, culture, and heritage in Lebanon. Concluding his statement, Macron reiterated his commitment to justice, particularly in relation to the explosion at the port of Beirut.
Lebanon News
France
Lebanon
Maronite
President
Macron
Patriarch
Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
0
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
0
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:22
Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus
World
05:22
Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus
0
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
World
10:37
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
0
Sports
2023-04-16
Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1
Sports
2023-04-16
Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
5
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
6
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
7
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
8
Press Highlights
01:55
Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
Press Highlights
01:55
Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More