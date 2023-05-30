French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 15:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring France's commitment to Lebanon's unity, integrity, and socio-economic stability amidst the current political crisis.

President Macron recognized the historical role of Lebanon's Christians and stressed the need for their active and responsible involvement in the current political process. This meeting reinforced France's historical ties with the Christian community of Lebanon, emphasizing its centrality in the Lebanese state's confessional and institutional balance.

The French President reiterated that the country's interventions in Lebanon are solely intended to safeguard the nation's unity and mitigate the social and economic implications arising from the ongoing political deadlock. Macron expressed his dedication to preserving the unique cohabitation model in Lebanon.

Macron and Patriarch Bechara al-Rai voiced their grave concerns about the crisis in Lebanon, which has been compounded by institutional paralysis and a presidential vacuum that has persisted for over seven months. They concurred on the urgency of electing a President of the Republic without further delay.

Macron warned that the existing political and institutional standstill impedes the implementation of critical reforms. These reforms, eagerly anticipated by the Lebanese and the international community, are essential for Lebanon's sustainable recovery and stability.

The President underlined the high stakes: the survival of Lebanon as a peaceful, unified nation supported by the international community. He backed the ongoing efforts of Patriarch al-Rai and encouraged all political factions to work collaboratively to break the current political impasse without further delay.

Macron highlighted France's ongoing mobilization in the past three years in support of Lebanon and its people. This includes providing consistent aid to Lebanese security forces, preserving the education system — particularly Francophone and Christian schools — and ensuring access to basic services such as health, water, and food for the most vulnerable populations.

He also pledged to continue to protect spaces of freedom, dialogue, culture, and heritage in Lebanon. Concluding his statement, Macron reiterated his commitment to justice, particularly in relation to the explosion at the port of Beirut.

Lebanon News

France

Lebanon

Maronite

President

Macron

Patriarch

LBCI Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:22

Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus

LBCI
World
10:37

Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-16

Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More