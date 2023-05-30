French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring France's commitment to Lebanon's unity, integrity, and socio-economic stability amidst the current political crisis.



President Macron recognized the historical role of Lebanon's Christians and stressed the need for their active and responsible involvement in the current political process. This meeting reinforced France's historical ties with the Christian community of Lebanon, emphasizing its centrality in the Lebanese state's confessional and institutional balance.



The French President reiterated that the country's interventions in Lebanon are solely intended to safeguard the nation's unity and mitigate the social and economic implications arising from the ongoing political deadlock. Macron expressed his dedication to preserving the unique cohabitation model in Lebanon.



Macron and Patriarch Bechara al-Rai voiced their grave concerns about the crisis in Lebanon, which has been compounded by institutional paralysis and a presidential vacuum that has persisted for over seven months. They concurred on the urgency of electing a President of the Republic without further delay.



Macron warned that the existing political and institutional standstill impedes the implementation of critical reforms. These reforms, eagerly anticipated by the Lebanese and the international community, are essential for Lebanon's sustainable recovery and stability.



The President underlined the high stakes: the survival of Lebanon as a peaceful, unified nation supported by the international community. He backed the ongoing efforts of Patriarch al-Rai and encouraged all political factions to work collaboratively to break the current political impasse without further delay.



Macron highlighted France's ongoing mobilization in the past three years in support of Lebanon and its people. This includes providing consistent aid to Lebanese security forces, preserving the education system — particularly Francophone and Christian schools — and ensuring access to basic services such as health, water, and food for the most vulnerable populations.



He also pledged to continue to protect spaces of freedom, dialogue, culture, and heritage in Lebanon. Concluding his statement, Macron reiterated his commitment to justice, particularly in relation to the explosion at the port of Beirut.