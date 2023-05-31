Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party

Ambassador of Austria, René Paul Amri, visited the "Tajadod Lil Watan" headquarters in Beirut, where he was received by its president, Charles Arbid, and His Eminence Archbishop Kyrillos Boustros, along with members of the executive committee.

Ambassador Amri was briefed by the members about their goals and activities, and both parties discussed the historical relationship between Austria and the Catholic Maronite Church.

They also discussed political issues, particularly the topic of Syrian refugees.

The Ambassador commended the work of the party and wished them success in achieving their goals for the service of Lebanon and its people.

The participants agreed to continue their joint cooperation.