Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'

New Pope Leo XIV said Friday he was elected head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics so the Church can be an increasingly bright beacon in a troubled world.



"God has called me by your election" to be a "faithful administrator" of the Church so that it can be "an ark of salvation sailing through the waters of history and a beacon that illumines the dark nights of this world," he said in his first homily, during a mass in the Sistine Chapel, according to images broadcast by the Vatican.



AFP