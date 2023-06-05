Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

In the city of Limassol, Cyprus, a meeting between the Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation to activate the communication project, led by lawyer Said Nafa, the President of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, took place. The meeting included MP Wael Abou Faour and former minister Ghazi Aridi.



During the meeting, the following statement was issued:



In evaluating the experience that was built on Arab national foundations, which affirmed the adherence of the Palestinian people, especially in the territories of '48, to their Arab identity, significant achievements were recognized. Among them was the notable increase in the number of mandatory military service objectors, exceeding 50%, as acknowledged by Israeli research centers and studies (such as the Herzliya Conference in its second session in 2009, for example).



Despite objective obstacles that have prevented further progress, the meeting reached a consensus on the importance of communication and the development of a comprehensive plan to consolidate the commitment to Arab identity and belonging. It also emphasized the need to enhance the role of national forces within the united Arab Druze community internally.



Within the context of discussions and awareness of the cultural, literary, intellectual, and artistic role of the Arab Druze community, there was an affirmation of the necessity to activate and disseminate this role through media and academic channels, as it is a means of preserving identity as well.



Despite Israel's discriminatory policies against the Arab Druze community, particularly the laws that seek to solidify the Jewish nature of the state, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the steadfastness of the community in affirming their Arab identity and their openness to their brothers as partners in facing these policies. It reiterated the warning that denying the Palestinian people their right to permanently establish an independent state on their land threatens security and stability in the region.



The meeting emphasized the commitment to continue communication between the Progressive Socialist Party and the Arab Druze community internally and to prepare for further extensive meetings that encompass various sectors. The time and place of these meetings will be determined later.