PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
13-06-2025 | 08:44
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam followed up on the repercussions of the Israeli strikes on Iran with Defense Minister Michel Menassa, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, and Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, in addition to Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal.
Salam stressed “the need to take all necessary measures to maintain stability, especially amid the current regional tensions.”
The meeting also included a review of emergency plans prepared by the relevant security agencies and ministries to deal with any direct or indirect impact on the domestic situation.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
