LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-06-05 | 10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Sources told LBCI that a number of independent MPs are discussing among themselves not to vote with a "blank vote" for fear that their votes will be counted in favor of a particular political party, and among the ideas discussed is to vote for a third name to differentiate it from Frangieh and Azour.
Lebanon
Independent
MPs
Blank Vote
Presidential
Elections
Sleiman Frangieh
Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Variety
Variety
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety
Variety
World
World
Middle East
Middle East
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East
Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
World
World
