Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

2023-06-05 | 10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that a number of independent MPs are discussing among themselves not to vote with a "blank vote" for fear that their votes will be counted in favor of a particular political party, and among the ideas discussed is to vote for a third name to differentiate it from Frangieh and Azour.
 

