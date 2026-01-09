TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon

TotalEnergies said it, along with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, has signed an agreement with the Lebanese authorities to enter into an exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanese waters.



In a statement, the French energy company said TotalEnergies will operate the block with a 35% stake, alongside Eni with 35% and QatarEnergy with 30%.



The company said the consortium's initial work program for Block 8 includes a campaign to acquire 3D seismic data over an area of 1,200 square kilometers, aimed at further assessing the region's exploration potential.



TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said the group remains committed to exploration activities in Lebanon despite the lack of positive results from drilling the Qana well in offshore Block 9.



"Although drilling the Qana well in Block 9 did not yield positive results, we remain committed to pursuing exploration activities in Lebanon," Pouyanné said. "We will now focus our efforts on Block 8, together with our partners Eni and QatarEnergy, and in close cooperation with the Lebanese authorities."