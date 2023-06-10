Tyre Coast Nature Reserve Director affirms southern coast is a habitat for sea turtles

Tyre Coast Nature Reserve Director Ali Badreddine announced the discovery of dozens of nests belonging to a Loggerhead Sea Turtle along the sandy beaches stretching from Adousiyeh Beach to Abbasieh Beach, as well as within the various sections of Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, all the way to Mansouri.



He pointed out that the scientific monitoring team affiliated with Tyre Coast Nature Reserve launched a campaign to monitor the sandy beaches.



In a statement, he added that since the beginning of the nesting season, the team had been tasked with monitoring the nests, protecting them, and creating a suitable environment until the hatchlings safely emerged without being exposed to any risks.



Badreddine stated, "The increase in the number of discovered nests confirms that the southern coast serves as a sanctuary for turtles, and it is crucial to maintain its cleanliness and remove any pollutants that threaten marine life."



He reiterated the call to beachgoers "not to leave behind any waste that affects the cleanliness of the beaches."



He also urged horseback riders "to adhere to the guidelines and avoid bringing horses onto the sandy beaches during the nesting season, as they directly contribute to the destruction of the nests, which poses a danger to the eggs laid by turtles in the sand, depriving them of reproduction and increasing their numbers for the sake of biodiversity in the sea."